Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

Integra Lifesciences stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. The company had a trading volume of 292,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. Integra Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

