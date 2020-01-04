Insider Selling: Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,651,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 556,188 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Kluge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,901,750.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $66.08. The company had a trading volume of 495,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,502. Elastic NV has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. Elastic had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at $2,195,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 35.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.