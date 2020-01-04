Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

INO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $2.98. 1,204,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,921. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

