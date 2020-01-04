ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INGA. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.26 ($14.25).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

