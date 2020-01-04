INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

INVVY stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of -0.19.

About INDIVIOR PLC/S

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

