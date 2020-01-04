IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded IMPINJ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut IMPINJ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMPINJ currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.40.

PI stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. IMPINJ has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $580.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 2.48.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $79,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,250 shares of company stock worth $1,525,948. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of IMPINJ by 215.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

