Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will announce sales of $126.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Imax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $133.28 million. Imax reported sales of $108.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Imax will report full year sales of $397.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $392.82 million to $404.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $412.94 million, with estimates ranging from $401.71 million to $422.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Imax had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.71. 275,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,721. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Imax has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17.

In other Imax news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 10.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 20.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after buying an additional 76,401 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 86.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 14.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after buying an additional 211,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

