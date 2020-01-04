iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Up 5.3%

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) shot up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.28, 213,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 221,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICAD. ValuEngine downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Dougherty & Co began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 million, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.76.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 76.99% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iCAD Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 6.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

