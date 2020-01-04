IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBKC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

Shares of IBKC opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. IBERIABANK has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.94 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKC. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 350,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,114 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.