Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.24.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Shares of IMG stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,706. Iamgold has a 12-month low of C$3.08 and a 12-month high of C$5.55. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$362.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.