HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.98 Million

Analysts expect that HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) will post $180.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.59 million. HubSpot reported sales of $144.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $669.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $670.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $827.24 million, with estimates ranging from $815.76 million to $836.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America set a $215.00 price target on shares of HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HubSpot from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.11.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total value of $1,333,636.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,691,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,722. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in HubSpot by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 31,938 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,990,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in HubSpot by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in HubSpot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.16. HubSpot has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $207.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.78 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

