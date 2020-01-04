HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $614.15

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $614.15 and traded as low as $586.80. HSBC shares last traded at $594.40, with a volume of 11,489,114 shares trading hands.

HSBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Shore Capital dropped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 905 ($11.90) to GBX 865 ($11.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 616.07 ($8.10).

Get HSBC alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 581.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 613.83. The stock has a market cap of $120.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.23.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.