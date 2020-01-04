Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf has a 12-month low of C$6.05 and a 12-month high of C$6.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.39.

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$15.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.01 million.

