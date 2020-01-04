Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.69

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.69 and traded as high as $44.64. Horace Mann Educators shares last traded at $44.51, with a volume of 7,176 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $475,931.36. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $158,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,602 shares of company stock worth $965,248 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.
About Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.
