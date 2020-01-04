Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.69

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.69 and traded as high as $44.64. Horace Mann Educators shares last traded at $44.51, with a volume of 7,176 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 169.12%.

In other news, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $475,931.36. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $158,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,602 shares of company stock worth $965,248 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

