Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Trading Down 9% on Insider Selling

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s stock price was down 9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.69, approximately 753,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 528,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Specifically, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 130,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $2,859,271.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,834 shares of company stock worth $4,596,575. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $823.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 4,740.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

