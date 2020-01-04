HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic components and automotive products. It operates through the Functional Materials and Advanced Components and Systems segments. The Functional Materials segment includes electronic, inorganic, polymer science and printed wiring board materials. The Advanced Components and Systems segment consists of automotive products, electronic components, batteries, capacitors and diagnostic instruments. Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.51. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.67.

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.35%. Analysts predict that HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (HCHMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.