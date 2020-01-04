Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.87. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $33.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,126.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,724 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 606,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,561,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

