Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several analysts recently commented on HRI shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Herc alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Herc by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

HRI traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,169. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.31). Herc had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Herc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.