H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.60.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.36. 155,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.91. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.41 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 51.64%.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $785,186.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,030.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.