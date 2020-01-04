Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €67.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COK has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cancom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €56.00 ($65.12).

Shares of ETR COK opened at €52.95 ($61.57) on Wednesday. Cancom has a one year low of €27.28 ($31.72) and a one year high of €56.60 ($65.81). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

