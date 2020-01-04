Hashgard 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $812,690.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $812,690.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00185376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.01399218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hashgard Token Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

