Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,359,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 462,429 shares.The stock last traded at $29.51 and had previously closed at $29.37.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RODM. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at $286,000.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

