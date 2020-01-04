Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HARP. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $356.02 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,107.97% and a negative return on equity of 86.88%. Analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $25,887.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,275 shares in the company, valued at $804,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Baeuerle sold 87,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,316.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,842,545 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 216.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 201,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 183.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,348,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.