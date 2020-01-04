Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $182.40

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $182.40 and traded as low as $164.10. Halfords Group shares last traded at $167.80, with a volume of 298,555 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Halfords Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 212.50 ($2.80).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.12 million and a P/E ratio of 8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. Halfords Group’s payout ratio is 0.91%.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

