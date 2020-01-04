Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.54. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 512 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gulf Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gulf Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,155 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Gulf Resources worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

