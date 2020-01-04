Groot Eleanor De Sells 24,890 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 24,890 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $113,249.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,333 shares in the company, valued at $793,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZIOP stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,700. The company has a market capitalization of $836.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.59. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). Equities analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MSD Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 37.9% in the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 15,151,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,848,000 after buying an additional 4,165,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,522,000 after buying an additional 2,294,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,254,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,615,000 after buying an additional 1,167,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 28.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after buying an additional 1,568,638 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,716,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 49,939 shares during the period. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIOP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.