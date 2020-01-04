Groot Eleanor De Sells 24,890 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 24,890 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $113,249.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,333 shares in the company, valued at $793,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ZIOP stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,700. The company has a market capitalization of $836.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.59. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). Equities analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
ZIOP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.
ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
