Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greenlane presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.58). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 60.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. Greenlane’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio purchased 56,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $204,641.25. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $405,000.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,775,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 329.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 295,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 226,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

