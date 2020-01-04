Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Trading Up 5.9%

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s share price was up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54, approximately 2,087,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 1,013,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPL shares. Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 35.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,599,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 82.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 84,051 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 55.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 278,500 shares during the last quarter.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

