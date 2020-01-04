Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.25 price target on the stock.
TSE FOOD opened at C$3.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$2.51 and a 12 month high of C$3.98.
Goodfood Market Company Profile
