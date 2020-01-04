Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

TSE FOOD opened at C$3.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$2.51 and a 12 month high of C$3.98.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., a home meal solution service company, delivers meal kits to customers in Canada. The company delivers ingredients for subscribers to prepare meals at home enabling them to select their dishes from various originally developed recipes online. It prepares a personalized box of ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with step-by-step instructions.

