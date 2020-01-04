Golos Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (GOLOS)

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Golos has a total market capitalization of $336,608.00 and approximately $319.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex and RuDEX. In the last seven days, Golos has traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000625 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001233 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Golos Profile

Golos (CRYPTO:GOLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 187,129,314 coins. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golos’ official message board is vk.com/goloschain . The official website for Golos is golos.io

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin and RuDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golos using one of the exchanges listed above.

