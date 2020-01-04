Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSBD. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,764. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $861.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 154,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.