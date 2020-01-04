GoByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $153,811.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $153,811.00 and approximately $8,282.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000136 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,629,805 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

