Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

ENT stock remained flat at $$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 107,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,230. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.07. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 80,743 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,041 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.