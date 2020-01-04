Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 275.58 ($3.63).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of GLEN stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 241.65 ($3.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,804,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 236.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 246.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

