GINcoin Price Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, GINcoin has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. GINcoin has a market cap of $42,756.00 and $1,294.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,385.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.01822460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.03055179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00686966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00063252 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,959,178 coins and its circulating supply is 7,959,168 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

