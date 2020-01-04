German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded German American Bancorp. from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $949.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. German American Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

