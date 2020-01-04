GeoCoin (GEO) Market Capitalization Tops $606,243.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $606,243.00 and $620.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00582480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00058011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000878 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00084454 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011382 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010632 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.