Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $287.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report sales of $287.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $303.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 987,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 121,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 67,801 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,329,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

GLPI traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 837,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,456. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.05%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.