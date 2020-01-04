FujiCoin Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $183,273.00 and $2.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FujiCoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,385.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.01822460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.03055179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00686966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00063252 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,477,062,507 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

