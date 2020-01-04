Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Fuji Media Holdings (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) traded up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.11, 197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fuji Media in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting; radio broadcasting; streaming platforms; content production; games; music; advertising; publishing; and direct marketing activities.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.