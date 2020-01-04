First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,300 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $923,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $42,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $598,164.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,894 shares of company stock worth $255,378. 24.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

