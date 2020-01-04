First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.30

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $10.55. First Bancorp shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 45,273 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on FBP. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.90 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Bancorp by 142.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 728,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 428,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Bancorp by 77.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 17,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,300,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,636,000 after buying an additional 124,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 37.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,383,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after buying an additional 378,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

