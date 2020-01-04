Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Gap Down to $15.08

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $15.08. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 2,643,121 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,703,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,134 shares in the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

