FedoraCoin (TIPS) Hits Market Cap of $198,742.00

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Gate.io. In the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $198,742.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00573499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010848 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

FedoraCoin (TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

