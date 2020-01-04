Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Trading Up 7%

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN)’s stock price was up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.06, approximately 400,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 360,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $273.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.55 million during the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fang during the third quarter worth about $279,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fang by 22.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fang during the second quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fang by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,321,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 1,385,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Fang Company Profile (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

