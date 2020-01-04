Exosis (EXO) Market Capitalization Reaches $56,113.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 31% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $56,113.00 and approximately $22,628.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 60.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,385.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.01822460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.75 or 0.03055179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00583969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00686966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00063252 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 484,634 coins and its circulating supply is 319,634 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

