EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $94.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,199. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 1.35. EXACT Sciences has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,251,926.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,735.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

