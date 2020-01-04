Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) rose 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32, approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Evolution Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCEXF)

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold and nickel deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

