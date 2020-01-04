Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) will announce $133.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.90 million. Everi posted sales of $119.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $521.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.80 million to $522.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $567.74 million, with estimates ranging from $562.80 million to $570.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:EVRI remained flat at $$13.12 during midday trading on Friday. 829,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. Everi has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,050 shares of company stock worth $386,363 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Everi by 3,013.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Everi by 474.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 949,788 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at $8,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Everi by 20.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,378,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,308,000 after purchasing an additional 565,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Everi by 147.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 841,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 502,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

