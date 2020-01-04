Evedo (EVED) Trading Up 20.4% This Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 34.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Evedo token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $49,118.00 and $51,230.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evedo has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.97 or 0.05905846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036065 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001263 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,874,771 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

